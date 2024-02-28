12th Azerbaijan-Russia interregional forum begins (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. On February 28, the 12th Azerbaijan-Russia interregional forum took place in the city of Mineralnye Vody, Stavropol Territory, Trend reports.

The forum, organized by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, was attended by representatives of government agencies, parliaments, executive authorities, entrepreneurs working in various sectors of the economy.

The forum began its work with meetings in B2B and B2G formats dedicated to cooperation in the field of SMEs, and round table discussions in various areas.

Speaking at the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, co-chairman of the intergovernmental state commission on economic cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation Shahin Mustafayev noted that Azerbaijani-Russian relations are based on the principles of mutual respect, good neighborliness and are at the level of strategic partnership. It was noted that the heads of state attach great importance to the development of political and economic ties between our countries, and their decisive initiatives played an important role in expanding ties between the countries, turning the forum into an authoritative platform.

First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Andrei Yatskin, First Deputy Chairman of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Huseynli, First Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Stavropol Territory Andrei Khlopyanov, Deputy Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of Russia in the North Caucasus Federal District Vladimir Nadykto, Head of the Executive authorities of the Naftalan region of the Republic of Azerbaijan Vugar Novruzov, Head of the Executive Power of the Gabala region of the Azerbaijan Republic Sabuhi Abdullayev, chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Azerbaijan Republic Fuad Nagiyev, rector of the North Caucasus Federal University of the Russian Federation Dmitry Bespalov and Vice-Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Construction and Architecture Nargiz Abdullayeva shared their thoughts and proposals regarding the development of partnerships between the two countries.

At a meeting held within the framework of the forum between Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk, an exchange of views took place on the implementation of joint projects between two countries, the potential for deepening interregional cooperation and other topical issues.