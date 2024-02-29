Azerbaijani currency rates for February 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The official exchange rate of the US dollar and the euro against the Azerbaijani manat has been set at 1.7 and 1.8423 manat correspondingly, Trend reports.
The manat's rate in relation to other foreign currencies on Thursday, in reference to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is as follows:
|
Currencies
|
1 US dollar
|
USD
|
1.7
|
1 Euro
|
EUR
|
1.8423
|
1 Australian dollar
|
AUD
|
1.1083
|
1 Argentine peso
|
ARS
|
0.002
|
1 Belarusian ruble
|
BYN
|
0,5195
|
1 Brazilian real
|
BRL
|
0,342
|
1 UAE Dirham
|
AED
|
0,4628
|
1 South African rand
|
ZAR
|
0,0883
|
100 South Korean won
|
KRW
|
0,1275
|
1 Czech krone
|
CZK
|
0,0728
|
100 Chilean pesos
|
CLP
|
0,1739
|
1 Chinese yuan
|
CNY
|
0,2363
|
1 Danish krone
|
DKK
|
0,2472
|
1 Georgian lari
|
GEL
|
0,6397
|
1 Hong Kong dollar
|
HKD
|
0,2172
|
1 Indian rupee
|
INR
|
0,0205
|
1 British pound sterling
|
GBP
|
2,1538
|
100 Indonesian rupiah
|
IDR
|
0,0108
|
100 Iranian rials
|
IRR
|
0,004
|
1 Swedish krona
|
SEK
|
0,1646
|
1 Swiss franc
|
CHF
|
1,935
|
1 Israeli shekel
|
ILS
|
0,4728
|
1 Canadian dollar
|
CAD
|
1,2528
|
1 Kuwaiti dinar
|
KWD
|
5,527
|
1 Kazakh tenge
|
KZT
|
0,0038
|
1 Kyrgyz som
|
KGS
|
0,019
|
100 Lebanese pounds
|
LBP
|
0,0019
|
1 Malaysian ringgit
|
MYR
|
0,357
|
1 Mexican peso
|
MXN
|
0,0995
|
1 Moldovan leu
|
MDL
|
0,0958
|
1 Egyptian pound
|
EGP
|
0,0551
|
1 Norwegian krone
|
NOK
|
0,1606
|
100 Uzbek som
|
UZS
|
0.0136
|
1 Polish zloty
|
PLN
|
0.4276
|
1 Russian ruble
|
RUB
|
0.0184
|
1 Singapore dollar
|
SGD
|
1.2635
|
1 Saudi rial
|
SAR
|
0.4533
|
1 SDR (Special Drawing Rights of IMF)
|
XDR
|
2.2585
|
1 Turkish lira
|
TRY
|
0,0545
|
1 Taiwan dollar
|
TWD
|
0.0538
|
1 Tajik somoni
|
TJS
|
0.1552
|
1 New Turkmen manat
|
TMT
|
0.4857
|
1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|
UAH
|
0,0445
|
100 Japanese yen
|
JPY
|
1,1347
|
1 New Zealand dollar
|
NZD
|
1,0379
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel