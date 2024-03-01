Azerbaijani cuts excise taxes on gasoline, abolishing customs duties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made changes to the “Excise rates on excisable goods imported into the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan”, Trend reports.

According to the change, until December 31, 2024, excise tax rates on gasoline with an octane rating of less than 95 were reduced from 200 manat ($117.6) to one manat (59 cents) per ton.

At the same time, the excise tax rate on gas oil, including diesel fuel, was reduced from 80 manat ($47) to one manat.

