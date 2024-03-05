Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss green energy cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. Azerbaijani and Kazakh Energy Ministers have discussed green energy cooperation opportunities, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"A productive meeting with my colleague Almasadam Satkaliyev was held in Astana. We discussed the issues of gradual increase in the transportation of Kazakh oil through BTC, taking appropriate measures to export green energy from Central Asia through Azerbaijan, preparation of a draft agreement between the ministries on strategic partnership in the energy sector," the publication says.

