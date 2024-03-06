Azerbaijani Central Bank, WB discuss new partnership framework program mainstreams (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank (WB) have discussed the main directions of the new partnership framework program, the CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"Today, a meeting was held at the Central Bank with a delegation led by Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani. We discussed the current state of cooperation with the World Bank, ongoing projects and the main directions of the new Country Partnership Framework (2025-2028)," Kazimov said.

"We also reviewed the current status of technical assistance jointly implemented by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the World Bank," he added.

Notably, last year, the CBA governor and Bassani twice held discussions on preparations for the Country Partnership Framework Program (2024-2028), as well as financing of new investment projects.

For more than 30 years, Azerbaijan and the WB have worked together. Since 1995, the WB group has provided more than $500 million in support of 56 private sector development projects, resulting in the creation of around 4,000 jobs.

