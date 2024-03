Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan jumped by 129.5 manat ($76.17), or 3.66 percent, last week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 156.25 manat, or $91.9 (4.52 percent), from the previous week to 3,616 manat ($2,127).

Change in price of one ounce of gold February 26 3,454.91 manat ($2.031) March 4 3,537.4025 manat ($2,080) February 27 3,457.1455 manat ($2,033) March 5 3,596.9585 manat ($2,115) February 28 3,451.2805 manat ($2,029) March 6 3,614.863 manat ($2,125) February 29 3,460.5455 manat ($2,035) March 7 3,666.9 manat ($2,156) March 1 3,477.265 manat ($2,045) March 8 3,666.9 manat ($2,156) Average weekly 3,460.2293 manat ($2,035) Average weekly 3,616.4848 manat ($2,127)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan increased by 1.8 manat ($1.05), or 4.71 percent this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 40.3 manat ($23.7), which is 4.97 percent, or 1.9 manat ($1.12) less compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver February 26 38.8192 manat ($22.8) March 4 39.1689 manat ($23.04) February 27 38.301 manat ($22.5) March 5 40.3325 manat ($23.7) February 28 38.0889 manat ($22.4) March 6 40.1829 manat ($23.6) February 29 38.281 manat ($22.5) March 7 41.0141 manat ($24.12) March 1 38.664 manat ($22.7) March 8 41.0141 manat ($24.12) Average weekly 38.4308 manat ($22.6) Average weekly 40.3425 manat ($23.7)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 39.7545 manat ($23.4), or 2.64 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum rose by 15.8 manat or $9.3 (1.05 percent) to 1,525 manat ($896.9) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum February 26 1,524.1435 manat ($896.5) March 4 1,505.299 manat ($885.3) February 27 1,505.18 manat ($885.3) March 5 1,519.0435 manat ($893.5) February 28 1,508.223 manat ($887.05) March 6 1,509.498 manat ($887.6) February 29 1,507.4155 manat ($886.5) March 7 1,545.0535 manat ($908.8) March 1 1,499.859 manat ($881.8) March 8 1,545.0535 manat ($908.8) Average weekly 1,508.9642 manat ($887.05) Average weekly 1,524.7895 manat ($896.9)

The price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan rose by 129.2 manat ($75.9), or 7.92 percent this week.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium rose by 4.15 percent, or 67.07 manat ($39.45), from the previous week, totaling 1,681 manat ($989.05).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium February 26 1,646.0675 manat ($968.2) March 4 1,631.15 manat ($959.4) February 27 1,624.9025 manat ($955.3) March 5 1,620.2445 manat ($952.9) February 28 1,586.219 manat ($932.9) March 6 1,634.9750 manat ($961.2) February 29 1,599.4025 manat ($940.6) March 7 1,760.3245 manat ($1,035) March 1 1,615.0765 manat ($949.9) March 8 1,760.3245 manat ($1,035) Average weekly 1,614.3336 manat ($949.4) Average weekly 1,681.4037 manat ($988.8)

