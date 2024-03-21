Azerbaijani e-commerce platform sets sights on Georgian market (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 21. Azerbaijan's e-commerce platform Epoint is actively moving into new markets, targeting the expansion of its presence in Georgia, the company's co-founder Hasan Hasanov told Trend.

"We have started the process of entering the Georgian market. The company is currently in the process of securing the required license from Georgia's Central Bank, which is a crucial step before beginning operations in this country," he stressed.

The co-founder of Epoint expressed optimism that they will be allowed to formally begin operating in the Georgian market by the end of the second quarter.

Hasanov also noted that the choice of Georgia as a destination for expansion is not accidental.

"The market's resemblance to the Azerbaijani market, along with the Georgian acceleration program's successful completion, enhanced Epoint's standing and gave the business access to useful relationships with regional entrepreneurs. These elements foster an environment that is conducive to Epoint's continued expansion and improvement in the region," he added.

To note, Epoint is a platform designed to provide e-commerce services. The company specializes in technological solutions, business optimization systems, e-commerce, and cashless payments. The company develops business and business process management systems to optimize the operation of small and medium-sized businesses.

