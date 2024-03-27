Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan to match up on building insurance links (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. The Azerbaijan Insurance Association (ASA) and the Turkmenistan insurance sector have reached an agreement on establishing ties, Trend reports via ASA.

According to the information, ASA's CEO Elmar Mirsalayev held a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov.

The meeting touched upon the existing relations between the two countries in various spheres and emphasized that, for the first time, interaction between the parties will be established in the field of insurance.

During the meeting, the ASA CEO informed the Turkmen ambassador about the work done in the field of insurance, achievements, and international relations of the sector. He also spoke about the Insurance Union of the Turkic World, which was established on the initiative of ASA.

In turn, the ambassador touched upon the importance of insurance services and highly appreciated the work done in this direction, including the activities of the Turkic World Insurance Union.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to establish ties between ASA and the insurance sector of Turkmenistan.

ASA's primary objective is to foster the growth of insurance and reinsurance firms within Azerbaijan that are members of the association. This involves advancing their socio-economic agendas, implementing information and other initiatives, and broadening scientific expertise in the sector.

