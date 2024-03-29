Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani Central Bank announces volume of FDIs from country to foreign states (UPDATE)

Economy Materials 29 March 2024 12:32 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The volume of foreign direct investments (FDIs) from Azerbaijan to other countries amounted to $3.1 billion in 2023, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

According to Nasirov, $1.87 billion of this amount fell on net investments.

"The top three countries in terms of FDIs from Azerbaijan include Türkiye - $1.8 billion, the US - $311 million, and the UK - $157 million," he noted.

To note, FDIs in the economy of Azerbaijan last year amounted to $6.65 billion (a growth of 6.1 percent). In the first quarter, FDI inflows into the country's economy amounted to $1.5 billion , in the second quarter - $1.47 billion , in the third quarter - $1.39 billion, and in the fourth quarter - $2.28 billion.

The top five countries leading in FDI inflows into the economy of Azerbaijan are the UK ($1.85 billion), Türkiye ($1.3 billion), Cyprus - $791.59 million, Russia - $617.3 million, and Iran ($395.98 million).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more