Azerbaijan airs volume of net financial assets (UPDATE)

Economy Materials 29 March 2024 12:49 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Net financial assets increased by $3.25 billion in 2023 year-on-year, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

“The growth of net financial assets was ensured by an increase in foreign direct investment in the amount of $1.87 billion and other investments by $1.38 billion,” he emphasized.

To note, the total balance of payments of Azerbaijan amounted to $5.35 billion last year.

Additionally, net financial assets grew by over $7.7 billion in 2022.

