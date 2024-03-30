Azerbaijan tallies issued certificates of origin of commodities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30. Between January and February 2024, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy's State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control issued 10,887 certifications confirming the nation of origin of goods to persons engaged in entrepreneurial activity, the service's head wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

During the export of goods, providing certificates of origin that allow entrepreneurs to pay customs charges at preferential terms in the importing country is critical to the growth of export-oriented business in the country.



As he noted, the number of certificates proving the nation of origin of goods issued to individuals involved in entrepreneurial operations grew by 24.5 percent in the first two months of this year when compared to the same time in 2023.



The official further stated that 8,172 certificates of origin of commodities in CT-1 form, 229 "A" form, and 2,486 "General" form were issued.

The State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control contributes to the development and implementation of state policies governing antimonopoly measures, public procurement, technical regulation, standardization, metrology, and consumer protection. Its fundamental goal is to establish an atmosphere of fair competition and robust entrepreneurship, so fostering the long-term growth of the national economy.



On October 23, 2019, the Republic of Azerbaijan issued a presidential decree establishing the State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Regulation.

