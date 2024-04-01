Azerbaijan invites Romanian investors to Alat Free Economic Zone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The Azerbaijani government has welcomed Romanian investors to work in the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), which will become the most profitable place to do business in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Board of AFEZ Authority Valeh Alasgarov said, Trend reports.

He made the comment at the eighth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economics, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.



Alasgarov described the installation of cargo terminals on AFEZ territory in the first half of 2026 as a new appealing component of AFEZ's operations.



According to the official, 500,000 tons of goods will be transported through these ports initially, with the volume increasing to around 1.5 million tons in the future.

“We are ready to evaluate any proposal from Romania and will give preference to investors who will use innovative technologies and approaches, and who will be engaged in high value-added, export-oriented production,” he added.

