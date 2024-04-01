Romania announces energy areas of interest alongside Azerbaijan's SOCAR (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is one of the main players in the Romanian natural gas market and in other energy sectors, Romanian Minister of Energy Sebastian Ioan Burduja said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the eighth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Romania Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Trade, Economic Relations, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.

The minister highlighted two of the most significant projects that will be thoroughly examined in Baku: the Back Sea Energy project, which will transport green energy from upcoming wind power plants in the Caspian Sea, and the delivery of liquefied natural gas from SOCAR's Kulevi terminal to the port of Constanta.

The sides will also talk about addressing pertinent infrastructure and legal concerns, as well as increasing Azerbaijani gas supplies to Romania.



Elshad Nasirov, vice president of SOCAR, stated during the conference that coordination of many issues with Romania's regulator is required for the implementation of new energy projects with Romania.

Nasirov told Trend that SOCAR is awaiting comprehensive proposals on the LNG and Black Sea Energy projects from the Romanian side.

To note, the eighth meeting of the Azerbaijani-Romanian intergovernmental joint commission on trade-economic relations and scientific-technical cooperation was held in Baku.

The topics of the meeting in Baku include cooperation in energy (key), transportation, investment, agriculture, social, educational, humanitarian, infrastructure, construction, and other spheres.

As a result of the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, protocols and memoranda were signed in the fields of veterinary medicine and food safety.

