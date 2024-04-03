TotalEnergies unveils plans for new battery storage venture in Belgium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. TotalEnergies will develop a new battery storage project in Belgium, Trend reports.

The company unveiled its plans during Belgian Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten's recent visit to TotalEnergies' Antwerp refinery battery storage project.

The new venture will be situated at TotalEnergies’ depot in Feluy and is set to boast a power rating of 25 MW and a capacity of 75 MWh, powered by forty Intensium Max High Energy lithium-ion containers supplied by Saft. The project is anticipated to commence operations by the end of 2025.

With a combined investment totaling close to 70 million euros, these projects will elevate TotalEnergies' storage capacity in Belgium to 50 MW / 150 MWh.

According to the company, such battery storage initiatives are integral to bolstering the resilience of the electricity grid, offering flexibility, and addressing grid congestion issues. Moreover, they play a pivotal role in facilitating the growth of renewable energy sources, mitigating their intermittent nature, and promoting a sustainable energy landscape in the country.

"We are pleased to announce this new storage project in Feluy, just a year after we began our Antwerp project, which should be operational by the end of the year. These projects are fully in line with our integrated development strategy for electricity, not just in Belgium, but globally," said Olivier Jouny, Senior Vice President, Integrated Power at TotalEnergies.