Fortescue's new electrolyzer plant in Queensland goes online

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. Fortescue has opened a new electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Gladstone, Queensland, Australia, Trend reports.

According to the company, the facility, which covers 15,000 square meters, was built and finished in just over 2 years. It is possible to produce more than 2 GW of Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer stacks at the facility every year.

The Queensland Government helped make this site happen by providing electricity, roads, communication, and water connections. The Australian Government pitched in AU$44 million from the Modern Manufacturing Initiative to support it.

The electrolyzer facility is just the beginning of a larger Green Energy Manufacturing Centre that Fortescue is building on the 100-hectare Gladstone site. The next steps will include setting up a hydrogen system testing facility and launching Fortescue’s PEM50 green hydrogen project.

During construction, over 100 jobs were created. Once the facility and the broader center are fully operational, they are expected to create over 300 direct and indirect jobs.