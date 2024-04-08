Azerbaijan announces main financial breaches committed in state entities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 8. The Azerbaijani Accounts Chamber has announced the main financial violations committed in state organizations in 2023, Trend reports via the chamber's report.

Thus, 27 compliance audits revealed violations of budget legislation. The most common shortcomings in this area include violations of the laws of Azerbaijan “On the budget system” and “On state service”, the requirements of the Labor Code, and non-compliance with cost standards and procedures.

According to the results of compliance audits, 23 audits discovered budget management issues.



A major chunk of these problems reflect institutions' insufficient attention to forecasting and planning activities.



As a result, the demand for government funds was not accurately determined, resulting in fluctuating demand throughout the year, funds that were not used for their intended purposes, and budgetary funds that remained unused in bank accounts before being transferred to letter of credit accounts at the end of the year.



Furthermore, the economic potential of extrabudgetary operations was not completely realized.

Accumulations and other receipts weren't classified as state budget revenues, and expenditures were financed from other budget items if not provided for in the estimate.

Surplus funds that do not comply with the requirements of the unified budget classification were not returned to the state budget (or not returned in a timely manner).

