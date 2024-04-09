Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan Central Bank's currency auction demand grows

Economy Materials 9 April 2024 12:44 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan Central Bank's currency auction demand grows

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held another currency auction today, Trend reports.

According to CBA data, the auction's demand was $78.9 million (a 22.33 percent increase or $14.4 million over the previous auction) and was completely satisfied.

Meanwhile, at the previous currency auction, demand totaled $64.5 million.

The weighted average exchange rate at the end of the auction was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

To date, $2.027 billion has been purchased at currency auctions since the start of the year. The highest currency demand was reported at the auction conducted on February 13, 2024, at $151.1 million. In January 2024, $417.1 million was spent at currency auctions, followed by $870.6 million in February and $498.3 million in March.

To note, a total of $3.836 billion was purchased at currency auctions in 2023.

The CBA began conducting currency auctions through the unilateral sale of currency in competitive conditions in mid-January 2017.

