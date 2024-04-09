Average annual inflation in Azerbaijan slows down

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan's consumer price index (CPI) rose by one percent from January through March 2024 compared to the same period last year, Trend reports.

CPI amounted to 1.3 percent at the end of February.

According to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan, non-food products rose in price by 1.1 percent and fee-based services to the population by 2.2 percent.

In March 2024, the consumer price index in Azerbaijan increased by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month.

March 2024 against February 2024 (%) March 2024 against March 2023 (%) January through March 2024 against January through March 2023 (%) Total products and services 100.2 100.4 101 Consumables 100.4 98.9 99.7 Food 100.5 98.4 99.3 Alcoholic beverages 100 101.6 101.8 Tobacco products 100 111.7 11.7 Non-food products 100 101.1 101.4 Paid services 100.1 102.2 102.5

In general, Azerbaijan's consumer price index rose 8.8 percent year on year in 2023. Food, beverage, and tobacco product prices rose by 9.6 percent year-on-year. Non-food prices increased by 8.4 percent, while paid services to the people increased by 8.2 percent.



In December 2023, the CPI in Azerbaijan climbed by 0.5 percent over the previous month and by 2.1 percent year-on-year.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel