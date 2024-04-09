Azerbaijan's role in shaping Europe's energy security increases - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Azerbaijan's role in shaping the energy security of Europe and the wider region is growing, a member of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising Committee Vugar Bayramov said on X, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan's gas exports to Europe in the first quarter of 2024 increased by 10.3 percent to 3.2 bcm. During the given period, the total gas exports of Azerbaijan, which along with Europe supplies gas to Türkiye (2.3 bcm) and Georgia (0.9 bcm), amounted to 6.4 bcm," he noted.

He stressed that Azerbaijan produced 12.6 bcm of gas in the first quarter of 2024, which is 0.4 bcm more than in the same period last year.

"In total, since the commissioning of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) and Shah Deniz fields until April 1, 2024, a total of 219.6 bcm of gas was produced from ACG and 216 bcm of gas from Shah Deniz," he added. During this period, 153.4 bcm of gas from the Shah Deniz field was exported.

Azerbaijan ranks among the top five countries exporting gas to the European Union. The region anticipates further growth in gas cooperation, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe, in the coming period. Additionally, more countries are expected to receive Azerbaijani gas through the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector," the post reads.

