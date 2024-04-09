Islamabad kicks off building gas pipeline from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 9. Islamabad has kicked off building a gas pipeline from Iran to help with its energy needs, Pakistani media say, Trend reports.

President of Iran is heading to Islamabad in two weeks to finalize plans for a gas pipeline project aimed at bringing peace. In response, Pakistan is taking a closer look at the mapping and design for an 80 km stretch of the pipeline near the Iranian border.

A source from Pakistan's Energy Ministry explained that they'll be asking for a large amount of money in this year's budget to make it happen. It's estimated to cost 44 billion Pakistani rupees (over $158 million) and will take about 2 years to finish.

Pakistan has decided to split the pipeline project into two phases. First, they'll build an 81-kilometer stretch from Gwadar port to Iran, then later connect it to Nawabshah.

Back in 2009, Iran and Pakistan agreed to each handle the part of the pipeline within their borders. If Pakistan backs out of the project, it might have to pay Iran around $18 billion.