Azerbaijan's energy minister talks renewables projects with IRENA's top

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. Within the framework of the 14th session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with the Agency's Director General Francesco La Camera, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

The meeting covered projects implemented in Azerbaijan in the sector of renewable energy sources, as well as the parties' cooperation through various initiatives and forums.

The sides discussed issues related to Azerbaijan's IRENA Investment Forum for Central Asia, which was held in conjunction with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as the presentation of a report on the initiative of renewable energy roadmaps for Eastern Partnership countries.

During the conversation, perspectives on other areas of cooperation were also shared.

