Azerbaijan's SOCAR and ACWA Power to co-op on low carbon/green fertilizer project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. An agreement on cooperation in the field of green fertilizers was signed between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and ACWA Power Company of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on April 16, 2024, Trend reports.

SOCAR Vice President Anar Mammadov and ACWA Power Vice President Driss Berraho signed the document.

The event noted with satisfaction the signing of an agreement between the companies on February 2, 2023, on cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources such as wind, solar on sea and land, and green hydrogen, as well as other related potential projects in Azerbaijan.

Particularly, it was noted that the recently signed document envisages cooperation on the potential production of green fertilizers (mainly urea) and subsequent implementation under the "Low Carbon/Green Fertilizer Project". The agreement emphasizes that ACWA Power will play a leading role in the renewable energy and green hydrogen production portion of the project.

