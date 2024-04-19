Kazakhstan's liquid production to inch up - OPEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Kazakhstan's liquid production is projected to grow slightly by about 18,000 b/d to an average of 1.9 mb/d, Trend reports.

Thus, OPEC has revised its forecast for the country's output by 9,000 b/d compared to the previous assessment, thanks to the higher-than-expected output in February.

Meanwhile, in February, Kazakhstan's liquid production experienced a decline of 13,000 b/d compared to the previous month, averaging 2 mb/d.

Oil production in the Kashagan field and gas condensate output in the Karachaganak field are expected to see marginal increases, the bloc noted in its outlook.

Moreover, Kazakhstan's liquid supply is forecasted to rise by 100,000 b/d in 2025, reaching an average of 2.1 mb/d.

Previously, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Almassadam Satkaliev indicated that the country's oil production in 2023 amounted to approximately 90 million tons, falling short of earlier projections of 92-93 million tons. Of the total oil produced in 2023, about 18 million tons were allocated for the domestic market, while approximately 56 million tons were exported through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium.

Furthermore, Kazakhstan aims to boost its oil production to 90.3 million tons in 2024.

Additionally, in 2023, gas production in Kazakhstan reached 59.1 billion cubic meters, with liquefied petroleum gas production totaling 2.95 million tons and consumption standing at 1.8 million tons. Looking ahead to 2024, the country anticipates gas production to reach 60.5 billion cubic meters, with forecasts for liquefied petroleum gas production at 2.95 million tons and consumption at 2.1 million tons.