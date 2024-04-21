Unified power grid to link Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. A unified power grid connecting Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia is expected to start operating in the near future, head of the International Center at the Iranian Ministry of Energy Mojtaba Akbari said, Trend reports.

Iran will be able to both import electricity if needed and export any surplus power under the scope of this project.

The Iranian official said that negotiations on electricity exchange between Iran and Türkiye have started and more details will be disclosed in the next two months.

To note, the work on a project to create a North-South energy corridor between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia is underway. The goal of the project is to synchronize the power grids of the three countries. The design for this corridor was carried out by the Monenco Iran Consulting Engineers.

