Baku Steel Company CJSC represented Azerbaijan at the “Tube 2024” exhibition in Germany (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. On April 15-19, 2024, the largest exhibition of the metallurgical industry, “Tube 2024”, took place in Dusseldorf, Germany. Azerbaijan was represented at this exhibition by the largest and most advanced metallurgical company in the Caucasus, Baku Steel Company CJSC (hereinafter referred to as BSC).

At the “Tube 2024” exhibition, where more than 2,600 companies from 60 countries demonstrated their services and products, BSC representatives disseminated information about their company, its products, and the broader metallurgical sector of Azerbaijan including its potential. The exhibition also featured interesting forums covering a number of topics such as current trends and prospects of the metallurgical industry, new technologies, products and export opportunities.

For the inaugural occasion, the exhibition was complemented by an extensive program comprising lectures, presentations, special exhibits, and digital tours. Discussed topics encompassed green metals, hydrogen, pipe systems, cutting-edge processing technologies, stainless steel, and beyond. Attendees received insights into the latest news and trends within the realm of innovative digital solutions.

At Tube 2024, experts showcased the sustainable development strategies of the participating companies and highlighted their accomplishments in decarbonization. Additionally, they engaged visitors in discussions about the journey towards green transformation, energy policies, and climate initiatives.

The “Tube 2024” exhibition focused mainly on the engineering, oil and gas, chemical and construction sectors, serving as a vital networking platform and gateway to new markets. BSC representatives held productive negotiations with potential buyers of the company's products and pursued negotiations to foster collaboration with a number of the world's leading equipment manufacturers as part of ongoing modernization projects.

The BSC stand, representing Azerbaijan, garnered significant attention from both visitors and participants of the exhibition as it showcased the company’s products. The company strives to present the metallurgical potential of our country to the world and expand the horizons of cooperation through participation in upcoming international events.