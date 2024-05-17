Kapital Bank provides customers with about 3 million payment cards - CEO (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Kapital Bank provided customers with about 3 million payment cards in 2023, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kapital Bank Farid Huseynov said during the press conference, Trend reports.

“Last year, our customers ordered about 3 million debit and credit cards that we provided to them. About 50 percent were done online. Just a few years ago, there were queues at the bank for credit applications. However, today, 40 percent of the loan applications have been made through online channels,” he said.

According to him, Kapital Bank also provides customers with alternative payment options at Bir Bank.

“This has been implemented as part of the cooperation with M10. Customers conveniently make payment by going to the section “Payment by QR code” from BirBank and scanning the sticker. Now even the process of cashing out has become easier. As it is known, it is possible to make cash withdrawals at our ATMs through a mobile application", - he emphasized.

He mentioned that Kapital Bank wants to be an eco-friendly bank that works in line with the concept of green banking by promoting digital services.

“You know that the COP29 event is being held in our country this year. However, with our steps towards digitization, we are also showing that we are part of ESG projects, which is the goal of the whole world today. We have also included ESG projects in our compliance strategy. This allows us not only to improve our efficiency but also to have a positive environmental and social impact on society,” he added.

