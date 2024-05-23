Azerbaijan's Gabala to produce licensed brands of premium beer (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. A factory for the production of licensed brands of premium beer will be built in Gabala, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with representatives of Georgian Beer Company LLC, with whom he discussed the prospects of the development of bilateral cooperation.

Within the framework of the meeting, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and Georgian Beer Company Ltd signed an agreement on joint participation in the construction of a new plant in the Gabala district to produce licensed brands of premium-class beer, local brand beer, and soft drinks based on advanced international technologies.

To note, the plant, which will serve to expand export opportunities through the production of competitive products, is planned to create a production capacity of 140 million liters per year and about 300 new jobs.

