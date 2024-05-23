Azerbaijan names funds allocated from state budget for defense, national security in 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Over 5.85 billion manat ($3.4 billion) was allocated to defense and national security fields in Azerbaijan, Trend reports via the draft law "On execution of state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023".

Of these allocations, more than 369.45 million manat ($217.3 million) was spent on the national security, and 459.3 million manat ($270 million) - border service.

Besides, 4.77 million manat ($2.8 million) was spent on applied research in the field of defense and national security, 3.7 billion manat ($2.18 billion) - other of defense and national security activities, while 3.68 billion ($2.16 billion) - special defense projects and activities.

To note, the execution of state budget revenues of Azerbaijan for last year is proposed to be approved in the amount of over 35.23 billion manat ($20.72 billion), and expenses - 36.45 billion manat ($21.44 billion).

