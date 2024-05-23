Azerbaijan's Gabala to produce licensed brands of premium beer (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. A factory for the production of licensed brands of premium beer will be built in Gabala, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with representatives of Georgian Beer Company LLC, with whom he discussed the prospects of the development of bilateral cooperation.

Within the framework of the meeting, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC and Georgian Beer Company Ltd signed an agreement on joint participation in the construction of a new plant in the Gabala district to produce licensed brands of premium-class beer, local brand beer, and soft drinks based on advanced international technologies.

To note, the planned plant aims to enhance export capabilities by producing competitive products and is set to create a production capacity of 140 million liters annually, generating approximately 300 new jobs.

The Georgian Beer Company, established by Cesar Chocheli's business group in 2011, currently produces a range of beverages, including juices, energy drinks, carbonated beverages, lemonade, and beer under the Zedazeni brand name.

