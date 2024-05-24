Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan freshens projected domestic average monthly wages for 2024

Economy Materials 24 May 2024 14:22 (UTC +04:00)

Elchin Mehdiyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. This year's average monthly salary in Azerbaijan is projected at 990 manat ($582.3), Trend reports.

This issue is stated in the clarification of the draft law "On Amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2024.""

In 2023, the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan forecast the average monthly wage for 2024 at 980 manat ($576.4), but based on clarified macroeconomic indicators, it will be 990 manat ($582.3).

