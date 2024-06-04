Azerbaijan remains reliable energy supplier - US Bureau of Energy Resources official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan continues to be a reliable energy supplier, Senior Advisor for Multilateral Energy Diplomacy of the Bureau of Energy Resources of the US Department of State Harry Kamian said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the 29th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the 12th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition, known as Caspian Power, during the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center.

"I am honored and privileged to represent the United States government here at the 29th annual energy event in Baku. The US and Azerbaijan enjoy a strong bilateral relationship, and Azerbaijan remains a consistent and trusted partner in advancing energy security in the region and Europe," he emphasized.

He stated that, as the host of COP29, Azerbaijan has the opportunity to leverage its position as a reliable and trusted energy supplier to contribute to the global energy transition and climate change goals.

"The US looks forward to our appropriate cooperation in the coming months to ensure a successful COP29," Kamian added.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel