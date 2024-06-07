Azerbaijan launches construction of multiple roads in liberated Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. The construction of seven roads is currently underway in Azerbaijan's Karabakh territories, which were liberated in September of last year as a result of local anti-terrorist measures, Trend reports via the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The issue was discussed during the agency's meeting dedicated to completed work and upcoming tasks.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Main Department for the Operation and Maintenance of Highways Kamran Azizov said that an action plan for implementing "The First State Program of 'Great Return' to Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories" schedules conducting blasting and earthwork on 20 projects for the construction of highways and an international airport in the Lachin district by the agency from 2022 to 2026.

He states that seven of these projects have already been completed, and the program outlines the completion of other highway projects by 2026.

Azizov highlighted the initiation of work on the design and reconstruction of streets and roads in the recently liberated urban areas, in accordance with the directives of the head of state.

He pointed out that, in accordance with the order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the implementation of 10 inter-village highway projects with a total length of 263.1 km, connecting 68 settlements with a population of 70,500 people, continued over the past five months of this year.

Moreover, construction and repair work continued in accordance with the orders of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to ensure comfortable travel for citizens and to reduce traffic congestion in Baku, he added.

To note, following the 2020 second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan launched the implementation of 16 large-scale road projects in the liberated territories, three of which (Barda-Aghdam, Hadrut-Fuzuli, and Fuzuli-Shusha, also called Victory Road, highways) have already been completed as of March 2024.

