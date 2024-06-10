Baku Stock Exchange hosts opening ceremony for Kapital Bank bond trading (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. A ceremony was held at the Baku Stock Exchange to mark the start of trading for Kapital Bank bonds, Trend reports.

The bonds have a one-year term, an annual interest rate of 10 percent, and coupon payments every 30 days, with a nominal value of 100 manat ($59).

The underwriting is handled by the investment firm PASHA Capital.

As of the end of 2023, Kapital Bank's assets totaled 8.659 billion manat ($5 billion), liabilities were 7.748 billion manat ($4.5 billion), the bank's equity stood at 911.289 million manat ($536 million), and the authorized capital was 265.85 million manat ($156.3 million).

Kapital Bank's net profit for 2023 was 242.209 million manat (143 million).

Additionally, the Baku Stock Exchange had a turnover of 27.335 billion manat ($16 billion) in 2023, which is 1.8 times higher than in 2022.