One of Kapital Bank's main goals is to be actively involved in Azerbaijan's financial market - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. One of Kapital Bank's main goals is to be actively involved in Azerbaijan's financial market, Farid Aliyev, Head of Treasury at Kapital Bank, told journalists during the opening ceremony for Kapital Bank bond trading, Trend reports.

"Regarding the new bonds, as I mentioned earlier, the bank is continuously evolving in line with its growth strategy. One of our primary objectives is to be actively engaged in this market. We aim to expand our portfolio and increase our share in the securities market," he said.

As of the end of 2023, Kapital Bank's assets totaled 8.659 billion manat ($5 billion), liabilities were 7.748 billion manat ($4.5 billion), the bank's equity stood at 911.289 million manat ($536 million), and the authorized capital was 265.85 million manat ($156.3 million).

Kapital Bank's net profit for 2023 was 242.209 million manat (143 million).

Additionally, the Baku Stock Exchange had a turnover of 27.335 billion manat ($16 billion) in 2023, which is 1.8 times higher than in 2022.