Azerbaijan offers auction-triggered numerous mineral deposits for lease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10.Through auction, Azerbaijan has put another seventeen mineral resource fields into production, Trend reports, referring to the State Service for Property Affairs under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The Auction Organization Center of the State Service for Property Affairs under the Ministry of Economy and the State Agency for Use of Mineral Resources under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan continue organizing auctions on the transfer of mineral deposits to exploitation.

Entrepreneurs in this sector benefit from new opportunities and better conditions brought about by auctions for the transfer of usable mineral deposits.

According to the information, at the auction held on June 5, the activity of investors was observed.

The starting price for the “Yeni Yashma I” sand and gravel deposit located in Khizi increased from 7,079 manat ($4,162) to 201,000 manat ($118,194) for the “Tezekend” sand and gravel deposit under Lot-1, from 15,000 manat ($8,820) to 236,000 manat ($138,775). Furthermore, the sand deposit "Kurdchu," whose starting price amounted to 13,897 manat ($8,171), was put into use for 200,000 manat ($117,604).

To note, at the auction, along with sand and gravel deposits, investors were granted deposits of clay, granodiorite, and esite.

The auction results (final price, auction winners, and other information) can be found at https://bit.ly/45k7ZOU.

