SMEs need to actively participate in COP29 - UN representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Small and medium businesses (SMEs) should actively participate in the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), Head of the UN Global Compact in Azerbaijan Samir Mammadov said during the event on “Sustainable Development: Problems and Solutions” held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) should actively participate in COP29. It is important that this participation is not limited to just two weeks of the event but becomes a catalyst for further sustainable development. By adopting green technologies, SMEs will not only reduce their carbon footprint but also strengthen their market position, supporting global efforts to combat climate change. Adopting environmentally friendly solutions will make a significant contribution to the global sustainable development agenda and demonstrate the responsibility of business to society and the planet,” he emphasized.

To note, the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) will be held in Azerbaijan in November this year. The decision was made at the plenary meeting of COP28 held in Dubai on December 11 last year. Within two weeks, Baku, having become the center of the world, will host about 70,000–80,000 foreign guests.

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is an agreement signed at the Rio Earth Summit in June 1992 to prevent dangerous human interference in the climate system. The acronym COP (Conference of Parties) stands for Conference of Parties, which is the highest legislative body overseeing the implementation of the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

A total of 198 countries are parties to the convention. Unless the parties have decided otherwise, COP is held annually. The first COP event was held in March 1995 in Berlin, and its secretariat is located in Bonn.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel