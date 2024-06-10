Azercell's ESG strategy comes with four components - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Azercell's ESG strategy includes four components, Azercell Law, Ethics and Compliance Department Director Shirin Aliyeva said during the event held in Baku on the theme "Sustainable Development: Problems and Solutions," Trend reports.

"The initial aspect highlights Azercell's position as a prominent telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan. In this direction, the company aims to expand its network, protect data, implement ethical business practices, manage energy efficiently, transition to renewable energy sources, and take into account national priorities in the face of climate change,” she emphasized.

She explains that the second component emphasizes the development of telecommunications infrastructure, specifically technological innovation. This will allow the company to stay ahead in the industry.

"The third component emphasizes the importance of empowerment and inclusiveness, addressing the need for access to communication facilities and social and community programs that cater to various segments of the population.

Human resource development, workplace safety and health, equity and inclusion, and attracting and developing skilled talent are all under the purview of the fourth pillar,” she added.

