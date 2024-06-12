New industrial zone to be established in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. A new industrial zone is being created in Nakhchivan, Advisor to Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Khagani Abdullayev said during the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports.

"Two industrial parks have started functioning in Aghdam and Jabrayil. More than a thousand new jobs are expected to be created in industrial zones in Karabakh in general. In Nakhchivan, work is underway to create a new industrial zone. Moreover, the process of changing the status of the Hajigabul industrial quarter to an industrial park is underway," Abdullayev said.

''The creation of a new industrial zone has also started in Ganja,'' he added.

