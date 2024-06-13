New coordination platform - instrumental in making Middle Corridor competitive, says European Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. The newly established Coordination Platform will be instrumental in making the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, or the so-called Middle Corridor, a competitive project, said Maja Bakran, Deputy Director General for Mobility and Transport, European Commission, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the event dedicated to the launch of the TITR Coordination Platform held in Astana on June 12.

"The Coordination Platform will be instrumental in making the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor a multimodal, modern, competitive, sustainable, predictable, smart and fast route linking Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia. The coordination efforts among the various stakeholders will drive forward deeper connections and contribute to sustainable economic development of the region," noted Maja Bakran.

In turn, Henrik Hololei, Hors-Classe Adviser at the Directorate-General for International Partnerships in the European Commission stated that the Coordination Platform created for the Middle Corridor marks a significant step forward in bringing Central Asia and Europe closer together. "Sustainable transport connections are crucial for consolidating the region’s economic growth and connectivity with Europe. We are committed to supporting our partners in achieving their development and environmental goals".

Speaking at the event, Marat Karabayev, Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan, added that the creation of this platform provides a unique opportunity to join forces, exchange experience and perspectives to reach common goals.

"I would like to note that our partners from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, as well as Türkiye, have been invited to join this effort, which plays an important role in terms of achieving major and sustainable goals for the development of the TITR," the minister said.

Meanwhile, this new Platform will generally promote the corridor and coordinate efforts on the implementation of priority hard and soft infrastructure projects in Central Asia. It will also boost and coordinate investments in rail, road, and port infrastructure.