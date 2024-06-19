Azerbaijan doubles investments in Turkish economy for 1Q2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Azerbaijan invested $40 million in the Turkish economy in the first quarter of 2024, up two times year on year, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Over the reporting period, the proportion of these investments to the overall amount of investments increased from 6.7 percent to 12.1 percent.

Meawhile, Türkiye invested $261.4 million in the Azerbaijani economy, which is 10.7 percent less than in the first quarter of last year.

To note, Azerbaijan's investments in the Turkish economy last year amounted to $1.8 billion.

