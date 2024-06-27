Azerbaijan, UNEP to implement joint environmental protection projects in 2026 - minister (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Azerbaijan and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) will implement joint environmental protection projects in 2026, the country's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev said during a joint briefing in Baku today, Trend reports.

"Joint projects with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) aimed at protecting the environment will be implemented in 2026. The project will also highlight the work done by Azerbaijan. Discussions were held on the implementation of UNEP-supported works on the utilization of construction waste in the liberated territories and its reuse. Most of the work was done in Aghdam. Currently, the work in this direction continues," the minister emphasized.

To note, the recent activities of the IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Association on environmental protection are invaluable.

The main objective of the organization is public education on environmental issues and activities in this sphere, cooperation with youth, education in the field of environmental protection, and the search for the right solutions to existing problems. It is noteworthy that each project here is implemented on the initiative, with the participation and under the leadership of young people. The mission of the organization is to create real and virtual societies for youth at the regional and international levels, to develop these societies through open dialogues, and to educate in the spirit of leadership each member of this society to implement environmental education in the field.

