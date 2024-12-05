Azerbaijan's role in Middle Corridor gaining steam with each passing day - commentary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The People's Republic of China dispatched the 300th container block train to Azerbaijan along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR—Middle Corridor). Cargo transportation along the China-Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan-China directions not only accelerates the formation of the Middle Corridor as an East-West route but also makes fast, safe, and efficient services available to shippers in both directions.

The Middle Corridor is a significant logistics route between Asia and Europe, designed to enhance the efficiency of freight movement and bolster economic connections. This corridor is significant because of Azerbaijan's key geographical position.



Furthermore, the Middle Corridor serves as an additional route for commercial and cargo transit between China and Europe. Azerbaijan has emerged as a significant hub within this strategic route. Merchandise from China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and other Asian nations is sent through Azerbaijan to Europe.

Azerbaijan is a key player in the game of cargo transportation, bridging the gap between Europe and Asia like a well-oiled machine. One of the key pieces of the puzzle in the Middle Corridor is the Trans-Caspian transport route, where Azerbaijan plays a crucial role as a vital cog in the wheel of transit.

Expert on transportation issues Rauf Aghamirzayev told Trend that Azerbaijan's role in the Middle Corridor is increasing day by day.

“In light of the complex geopolitical circumstances surrounding Azerbaijan, the significance of the corridors and roads traversing our land is heightened, particularly since both our northern and southern neighbors face sanctions. It is important to note that there are two routes from the eastern side towards Azerbaijan, both of which pass via Alyat heading westward,” the expert said.

He asserts that the executed projects in the realm of "green" energy facilitate the enhancement of electricity production and export capabilities, hence creating significant opportunities for the transmission of electricity from Central Asian nations to Europe via Azerbaijan. The Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line project, situated along the Caspian Sea bed, is an integral component of the "Digital Silk Road" initiative, aimed at establishing a digital telecommunications corridor between Europe and Asia.

The expert also pointed out that the country's railway network is getting a facelift and being brought up to speed.

“The conversion of specific segments along the East-West line to alternating current has been accomplished. This will result in a 20 percent decrease in delivery costs. Rail transportation is conducted in 90 countries worldwide,” Aghamirzayev said.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) commences in Southeast Asia and China, via Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, and Georgia, and extends to European nations. TITR is acknowledged as a credible partner that streamlines administrative procedures, fosters a competitive atmosphere, and enhances efficiency for businesses from several nations, not alone along the Trans-Caspian route.

