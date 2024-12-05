EDB spills beans on ramping up project targets through end of 2024

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, December 5. The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) hopes to surpass the level of 300 projects in its portfolio by the end of this year, Chairman of the EDB Board Nikolay Podguzov said during a final press conference today, Trend reports.

"We are experiencing consistent growth, and EDB's role in the region's sustainable development is becoming increasingly important. Our portfolio currently comprises 298 projects. The bank's investment volume is nearing $16 billion, reflecting a six percent growth this year.

Simultaneously, we are performing favorably regarding the return on our investments during the past 11 months. EDB's capital has risen almost nine percent to $2.2 billion. This also ensures continued portfolio expansion," he explained.

He believes the bank is hitting the nail on the head with its strategic goals and plans, moving forward without a hitch.

"We anticipate achieving all control indicators established in our 2022-2026 strategy by the conclusion of 2024. This year, we initiated over 30 new projects designed to bolster the economies of our nations, with the yearly investment volume projected to reach around $2.3 billion by year-end, marking one of the most favorable annual outcomes in the bank's history," Podguzov added.

The Eurasian Development Bank is an international development finance agency that invests in the economic development, commercial relations, and integration of Eurasian countries. The EDB was established in 2006 and is based in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

