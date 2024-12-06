Azerbaijan enlarges authorized fund of nation's Azercosmos

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. The authorized fund of the legal entity of public law “Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos)” has been increased, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has addressed this matter through a decisive resolution.

In light of the recent strategic decision, the Agency's authorized fund has experienced a significant enhancement, escalating from 398.6 million manat ($234.4 million) to an impressive 473.6 million manat ($278.5 million).

