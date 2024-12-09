EBRD supports Bucharest Stock Exchange’s corporate reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), in partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), has introduced an updated corporate governance code, Trend reports.

This revised framework, applicable to all companies listed on BVB's main market, aims to enhance corporate resilience, improve market access, and foster sustainable business practices.

Starting with the financial year 2025, compliance with the new code will be monitored annually. To support adoption, a training program for issuers and stakeholders will begin in February 2025, featuring a launch conference.

The updated code aligns with global standards and reinforces Romania’s ambition to join the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). “This milestone strengthens market dynamics and fosters a robust corporate environment,” said Victoria Zinchuk, EBRD Head of Romania.

BVB Chairman Radu Hanga emphasized that the code signals Romania’s readiness for global competition, while CEO Adrian Tanase highlighted its role in attracting new listings and advancing Romania’s capital markets.

The EBRD has a longstanding partnership with BVB, supporting governance and ESG initiatives. In 2023, the EBRD invested 658 million euros in Romania, contributing to over 550 projects since 1993.