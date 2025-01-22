Azerbaijani Central Bank keeps refinancing rate unchanged (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 22. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) made a decision to leave the refinancing rate unchanged at the level of 7.25 percent, Trend reports.

According to the CBA, the upper and lower limits of the interest rate corridor also remained unchanged at 8.25 percent and 6.25 percent respectively.

“The decision to keep the refinancing rate unchanged was made taking into account the fact that actual and projected inflation is within the target corridor (4±2 percent), as well as analyzing the global economic situation, macroeconomic trends and transmission of the impact of monetary policy on the economy,” the publication reads.