Azerbaijan's petroleum coke export volume in 2024 revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 10. Azerbaijan exported 210,000 tons of petroleum coke worth $18 million abroad in 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee shows that the export value decreased by $40 million (69 percent) and the volume by 22,100 tons (9.5 percent) year on year.

In this timeframe, the exportation of petroleum coke constituted a mere 0.17 percent of the aggregate export volume from Azerbaijan.

Besides, last year, the country exported 1,191 tons of oil bitumen worth $220,000 to foreign markets, which is $246,000 (52.8 percent) less in value and 772 tons (39.3 percent) in volume than in 2023.