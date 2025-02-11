Azerbaijani youth struggling with low salaries in initial employment - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 11. Azerbaijani youth are often forced to work for minimum or other low wages in their first jobs, although the main focus should be on gaining experience and building skills, said Anar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Trend reports.

Addressing the Human Development Forum taking place in Baku today, Karimov noted that nearly 22 percent of Azerbaijan's population is youth, which is about 2.3 million people.

“Of these, about 1.3 million constitute the workforce. Some 6,000 young people attended various vocational training courses last year.

The number of job fairs reached 150, and vocational services exceeded 200,000 in the past year. Around 2,500 young people benefited from the self-employment program.

Since the start of the year, wage reforms have been implemented, including an increase in the minimum wage, benefiting nearly 700,000 citizens.

If we are talking about young people, their adaptation to the labor market is crucial. In their first jobs, they are often forced to work for minimum or low wages. However, the key is, of course, for them to gain experience and build their skills," the deputy minister said.

