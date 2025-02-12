“Red Hearts Education Scholarship Program” concluded: scholarships granted to 23 students

The “Red Hearts Education Scholarship Program,” announced by the Red Hearts Foundation, known for its initiatives on socially and publicly significant topics, has concluded. A total of 306 applications were submitted to the program. 69 candidates of these, who passed the selection process were invited to participate in the interview stage. Ultimately, 23 students successfully completed all stages and were named the program's winners. The selected students will receive a monthly scholarship of 200 AZN throughout the 2024-2025 academic year.

During the selection process, priority was given to students enrolled in their first year of full-time undergraduate studies at higher education institutions, those who scored over 600 points in entrance exams, had strong academic performance and extracurricular involvement, and belonged to socially vulnerable groups.

26 students benefited from the program during the 2022-2023 academic year, while 25 students received this opportunity in the 2023-2024 academic year. This year, the scholarship program is being implemented within the framework of a cooperation memorandum between the Education Development Fund and the Red Hearts Foundation. The scholarships are funded through donations collected under the “Onu oxut” (“Donate for Education”) campaign, which was launched by the Foundation in collaboration with Birbank in 2023. This initiative aims to promote equal opportunities in education by supporting the talented youth of the future.

List of winners: http://bit.ly/4b23CuE

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, "Red Hearts" engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.