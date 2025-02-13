Kazakhstan, Türkiye expand cooperation in consular sphere

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 13. Kazakhstan and Türkiye are exploring opportunities to strengthen consular relations during bilateral consultations, Trend reports.

Kazakh-Turkish consultations on consular issues were held under the chairmanship of Azamat Aubekov, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Ali Murat Başçeri, Director-General of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye. Representatives from the competent authorities of both countries also participated in the event.

In the course of consultations passed in a constructive atmosphere, diplomats discussed in detail several consular issues of mutual interest. In particular, they touched upon issues related to the protection of the rights of citizens of Kazakhstan and Türkiye, the expansion of the legal framework, and other topical issues.

The participants of the meeting emphasized the importance and effectiveness of such meetings, which give an additional boost to the relations between the brotherly countries and significantly enhance contacts between the consular services and competent authorities of the two states.

Following the meeting, both sides confirmed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation across the entire spectrum of consular relations and to continue bilateral consular consultations regularly.

Türkiye recognized Kazakhstan on 16 December 1991, being the first state to recognize the independence of Kazakhstan, when Kazakhstan declared its independence. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on 2 March 1992. These relations have developed positively on the international stage as well as in commerce and strategic affairs. Kazakhstan has an embassy in Ankara and a consulate general in Istanbul. Turkey has an embassy in Astana and a branch office in Almaty.